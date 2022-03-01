Grizzlies to take over ESPN during "Memphis Grizzlies All-Access"

It all begins next Wednesday, March 23, with the 6 a.m. CT edition of SportsCenter.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ESPN is giving the Memphis Grizzlies the airwaves next Wednesday with wall-to-wall, in-depth coverage of the team.

It hasn't been done since 2018 with the Philadelphia 76ers and before that, in 2017 with the Toronto Raptors.

ESPN said it all begins within the 6 a.m. CT edition of "SportsCenter" on March 23. "Memphis Grizzlies All-Access" will run through the late-night edition of "SportsCenter" and all platforms in between.

It will feature the Grizzlies vs. Nets game at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Highlights of the day will include the "NBA Countdown" pre-game show on-site, "NBA Today" on-site, "Day in the Life" content with a Grizzlies player, film session access, multiple mic'd up players from the game, player walk and talk, weight room access and several-talk backs on ESPN platforms with Grizzlies players, coaches and personnel.

“The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the most exciting, young teams in the NBA and this All-Access initiative will serve as a showcase of this incredibly talented organization,” said David Roberts, ESPN Head of NBA and Studio Production. “Through our unparalleled storytelling, we’re committed to bringing fans closer to a franchise that is shifting the sports culture in Memphis with its competitive fire, ascendant superstars and must-see gameplay.”

The sports network said a pair of Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Broadcasters will call the Grizzlies vs. Nets game with Mike Breen and former Grizzlies head coach Hubie Brown providing commentary with Malika Andrews reporting.