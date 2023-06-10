ESPN Report: Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic tabbed as next Raptors head coach

Darko Rajakovic has spent the last three years as an assistant for the Grizzlies

TORONTO, ON — Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins will be looking for a new lead assistant on his bench for the 2023-2024 season. Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic is being hired by the Toronto Raptors to be their next head coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rajakovic, a Serbian native, spent the last three seasons as an assistant for the Grizzlies. He's spent time as an assistant for Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns and was head coach of the NBA G-League's Tulsa 66ers.

Rajakovic's hiring fills the last remaining open head coaching position in the NBA. The Toronto Raptors fired former NBA Coach of the Year, Nick Nurse, after finishing the season 41-41 and ninth in the NBA Eastern Conference. The team lost to the Chicago Bulls in the 9-10 game of the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Nurse was later hired to be head coach for the Philadelphia 76ers.

ESPN Sources: The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a deal to hire Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic as the franchise’s next coach. pic.twitter.com/AEPu64p2F2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2023