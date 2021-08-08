ESPN's First Take cancels Memphis' Southern Heritage Classic appearance

First Take announced in July it would be live from the annual HBCU event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ESPN has announced that its popular show First Take will not be in Memphis for the 32nd Annual Southern Heritage Classic.

In July ESPN said First Take would be live in Memphis on September 10 for the annual Southern Heritage Classic.

Monday, ESPN said the difficult decision was made to cancel all on-site road shows. The shows will now be held virtually.

ESPN's @FirstTake has canceled all live remotes/road shows and will not appear in Memphis Friday, September 10th. pic.twitter.com/ObtZSohvs6 — Southern Heritage Classic (@ClassicMemphis) August 9, 2021

This year's Southern Heritage Classic Cultural Celebration is scheduled for September 9-11, with the football game between Tennessee State and Jackson State to be held on September 11. The 2020 Classic was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Classic Coaches luncheon with a salute to TSU head football coach Eddie George and JSU head football coach Deion Sanders will be take place on September 10.