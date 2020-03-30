x
Everyday Sports: Christian Brothers High School Track and Field team

Send us a clip of your everyday sports and you could see it in next week's Everyday Sportscast.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the absence of sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, Local 24 sports reporter Clayton Collier brings us the best in everyday sports from around Memphis. This week, the Christian Brothers High School Track and Field team went all out in their everyday sports.

Send us a clip of your everyday sports and we will include it in next week's Everyday Sportscast.

E-mail them to: newsdesk@localmemphis.com with the subject "Everyday Sports," message them to us on Facebook, or simply tweet them to Clayton at @Local24Clayton on Twitter.

