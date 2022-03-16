Families of Memphis Tigers players revel in excitement on eve of NCAA Tournament game

Tigers play Boise State Thursday at 12:45pm in first March Madness game since 2014

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Behind every Tigers player is a community; loved ones eager to watch their one shining moment in March Madness.

For DeAndre Williams, his family includes his prep school coach, Kenneth Roy.

"I'm also a mentor slash father-figure," Roy said.

The senior's has taken him from high school to home school, prep school, Evansville and now Memphis.

Roy said after that odyssey, his heart is full knowing DeAndre finally get to dance.

"It's like we're on a high and we haven't come down yet," Roy said. "And we want to stay there. We want to continue to achieve until the mission is over."

At Tuesday's Tiger sendoff, Peggy Harris gave her son, Tyler, one last hug before he flew to Portland.

After transferring to Iowa State last season, the Cordova High School alum, turned down scholarship offers to return to Memphis as a walk-on. Peggy is thrilled to see her son enjoying basketball again.

"Being able to be in Memphis, play for Memphis, being a part of what's going on, Tyler is on cloud nine," she said."

Peggy will be working her job at Ulta Beauty tomorrow when the Tigers tipoff against Boise State at 12:45 p.m.

"We're just trying to figure out how to get it on the computers so everyone can get involved."

Roy has other plans.