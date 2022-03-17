Memphis fans cheer Tigers on at March Madness watch party

Brookhaven Pub & Grill hosted a watch party for the Tigers as they faced Boise State.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was an exciting scene at Brookhaven Pub and Grill as fans watched the Tigers upset the Boise State Broncos.

“Tigers on top we're dancing baby,” said Cole Johnson.

After a 64-53 win, the Tigers are dancing to the second round.

“I think we got after them defensively, really caused a lot of chaos on defense and then we made shots, which is a big thing,” said Zach Lucchesi.

Fans flooded the east Memphis eatery, which was one of three official watch parties around town. Some fans in green for good luck, others in their Tiger blue.

The crowd cheered the Tigers on, hoping to be heard in Portland.

“We wanted to show our support for the guys and everyone came out and cheered the team on to a victory,” said Kimberly Sanders.

Despite a brief drop in energy early in the second half, after the Tigers went more than 7 mins without a basket. Some fans looked worried.

Sanders said she never lost faith.

“I’m never really worried about my team I had faith in them that they were going to pull it out,” said Sanders. "It got kind of quiet in the room, but then we cheered them on from here and I think they could hear us all the way in Portland."