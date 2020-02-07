FedEx requests that the Washington Redskins change their name

Many people, including those in the Native American community, say the team's name is disparaging

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — As the United States is undergoing a racial reckoning, Memphis’ largest employer is flexing its corporate muscle to influence change.

According to Local 24 News sister station WUSA in Washington, D.C., FedEx wants the Washington Redskins to change its name.

The statement from FedEx media relations about the Redskins’ name reads, “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.“

Many people, including those in the Native American community, say the team's name Redskins is disparaging.