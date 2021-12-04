x
Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey dies at age 77

The Hall of Fame says Humphrey died unexpectedly Friday night in his hometown of Memphis.
Credit: AP
FILE - Atlanta Falcons defensive end Claude Humphrey poses in August 1970. Humphrey, a Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude and one of the NFL's most fearsome pass rushers during the 1970s with the Falcons, died unexpectedly in Atlanta on Friday night, Dec. 3, 2021, according to the Hall of Fame, which was informed of his death by his daughter. He was 77. (AP Photo/File)

ATLANTA — Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey has died at the age of 77. 

Humphrey was one of the NFL’s most fearsome pass rushers during the 1970s with the Atlanta Falcons, earning six Pro Bowl appearances. 

He also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, helping the 1980 team reach the Super Bowl. 

Humphrey was the No. 3 overall pick by the Falcons out of Tennessee State in 1968. He went on to play 11 years with the team, starring on the famed “Grits Blitz” defense in 1977. 

The Hall of Fame says Humphrey died unexpectedly Friday night in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. No cause was given.

