Back on Thanksgiving menu: Egg Bowl

OXFORD, Miss — NEWS RELEASE FROM OLE MISS:

The annual Egg Bowl game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State will be played on Thanksgiving night for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the SEC announced on Thursday.

This season's Battle for the Golden Egg will be played on Thursday, Nov. 25, in Starkville, Miss., with a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN. The Rebels will then play host to Mississippi State Nov. 24, 2022 in Oxford. The game has been held on Thanksgiving night 23 times previously, including 2017-2019.

The winner of the annual matchup has been awarded the 'Golden Egg Trophy' each year since 1927. Ole Miss and Mississippi State have met 117 times previously and is the second-most played rivalry game in the SEC, with the first game taking place in 1901. Ole Miss holds a 62-46-6 advantage in the series, including a 31-28 win over the Bulldogs last season.

The game is the 10th longest uninterrupted series in college football and has been played each year since 1944.