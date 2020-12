The Buckeyes and Tigers will meet for the second straight year in the playoff.

Ohio State is back in.

After sitting in the No. 4 spot all season, the Buckeyes jumped up one spot after defeating Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship game.

Ohio State will be matched up with Clemson, who won the ACC Championship over Notre Dame, in the Sugar Bowl.

The Buckeyes and Tigers met in last season's playoff in the Fiesta Bowl. Clemson won 29-23.