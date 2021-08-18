Former tiger turned head coach, Joey Magnifico, preps team for season opener

Preparing to coach his first official high school game, Joey Magnifico is optimistic about the possibilities to turn the team in a positive direction.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Last season St. Benedict's football team only saw a win once.

"Nothing matters unless you get the "W"," said head coach Joey Magnifico.

This season they have a new coach and a new mindset.

Returning to his alma mater as head coach, the former University of Memphis Tiger finished his career as the all-time yards leader at tight end, will take leadership to a new level on the sidelines this Friday.

"I'm kind of locked in right now, Thursday I'll probably start getting a little jitter, butterflies. But I'm excited about it, I think my team's ready for it," said Magnifico.

In the process of rebuilding, Magnifico is not only changing the playbook, with the help of a few of his former teammates, he's also trying to change the culture.

"Making me step up, push others, push myself I'm also holding myself accountable to push myself to lead by example," said senior Seamas Carrasco.

Seamas said last season COVID didn't just affect the team's culture, but also the schools.

He said he understands this season may also be unpredictable but he's optimistic.

"Bring back the students, the energy, and hopefully revamping the culture here," said Carrasco.

Magnifico says the transition may take some time.

However, as the team's leader, he said he's not only grooming them for this season but also their future.

"Football builds character, you know you'll have adversity in life but it helps you to face adversity. Promise I'm not telling you wrong, I'm bringing everything that Memphis' coaches taught me, I'm teaching yall," said Magnifico.