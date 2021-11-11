Memphis Tigers shift focus to ECU

With just three games left the Memphis Tigers make a push to win out.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is coming off of a huge win against SMU who was ranked 23 before Saturday's battle.

But with a recovering shoulder, Memphis QB Seth Henigan is taking it slow, ahead of this week's ECU match-up after the lack of a running game pushed him to make 53 throws against the mustangs…

“Maybe hey let's limit the reps in certain situations. He’s a mature enough young man and if he feels good he’ll obviously get plenty of reps,” said head coach Ryan Silverfield.

However, with Brandon Thomas still day-to-day, Hennigan allowing his arm to rest up may be a good move.

The Tigers still have a run game with Rodrigues Clark and Asa Martin, but in some ways it’s limited.

This season, ECU has emphasized turnovers with 12 interceptions.

The tigers can't afford a bad throwing game.

“We have to do whatever it takes to win, so if that means throwing it 50 times that’s what we’re going to do and if it means running it 50 times that’s what we’re going to do,” said offensive coordinator Kevin Johns.

In order for the Tigers to continue their streak of an eight-win season, winning every game is the end all be all.

But if you know anything about the Tigers, November is where they thrive at least for the last five years.

“We know this next game coming has a lot of challenges but I have been there to see this run in November and I think it’s a lot of pride and like I just mentioned with frank sometimes you gain confidence in what you’re able to do,” said Silverfield.

Coming off of a win against SMU with a dynamic quarterback is definitely a confidence booster ahead of another team with a seasoned QB in Holton Ahlers who’s led the pirates since 2018, which just so happens to be the same year Memphis also won their last four straight games following the bye week, Clark intends to repeat that.

“I just feel like we got to continue to do what we do, have great energy, and hopefully come out with the 'dub'. If we keep our energy up I feel like we really can't be beaten,” said running back Rodrigues Clark.