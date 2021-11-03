Tigers prep to host SMU

At 4-4 the Memphis Tigers are after a another 8-win season but they have to win out with SMU up first.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Very similar to the 2019 season, Memphis faced SMU in the first week of November.

The difference, however, is the Tigers were 8-1 at that point of the season with Memphis’ only loss being to Temple, right now the Tigers sit at 4-4.

Memphis is headed into this match with the Mustangs after a bye week following a loss to UCF.

“The bye week, we still worked hard and we still got after it and it’s just leading into this week. I think we’re every prepared, ready, and we’ve been practicing hard,” said Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin.

SMU now sits at 7-1 overall after suffering their first loss of the season last week against an undefeated Houston team.

However, to hand them their second loss, Memphis has to prepare for top ranking threats on both sides of the ball, starting with Oklahoma transfer, Tanner Mordecai at quarterback for the Mustangs.

“He gets out of trouble, you know they get to him and people can't really get him down. He escapes, gets out of trouble, throws it away, runs for a first down,” said defensive coordinator Mike MacIntrye.

Mordecai is crafty enough to only have been sacked once this season until Houston sacked him four times in their most recent loss.

SMU also has one of the best tight ends in the country in Grant Calcaterra.

Fortunately for the Tigers, they prepare every day against one of their own in Sean Dykes.

“That’s what makes snags so special, it’s because he can do the dirty work of a tight end but make those big plays like a receiver. It makes him a very hard match-up,” said Austin.

The biggest struggle for Memphis will be the quarterback production.

As of today, Seth Henigan is expected to be a game-time decision with backup Peter Parrish practicing as QB1.

Despite his troubles in his past performances, Calvin Austin believes the chemistry with Parrish is good enough to win.

“I’ve had many reps with peter, they definitely have different playing styles but to already have been able to build some chemistry up makes that transition a lot easier,” said Austin.