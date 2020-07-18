x
NFL training starts next week, rookies begin Tuesday

New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees will be returning for his 20th season. He reports on July 23.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) smiles with head coach Sean Payton after being taken out of the game in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Brees broke the NFL all-time passing yards record during the game. The Saints won 43-19. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

NEW ORLEANS — The NFL's new class of rookies will report to training next week, according to an email sent by the league

Under the current plan, rookies will start practice on Tuesday, July 21. Quarterbacks and injured players will join them Thursday, July 23. By the next Tuesday, July 28, all players will be reporting for practice. 

The email noted that the start dates don't apply to the Kansas City Chiefs or the Houston Texans. 

The team is coming off of a 13-3 season ended by a wild card loss to the Minnesota Vikings. 

