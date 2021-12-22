The field at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium is ready for the Bulldogs and the Red Raiders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In preparation for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl game, the field at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium was painted Wednesday morning.
The field design included the red, white, and blue patriotic end zones with the team names at each one. The AutoZone Liberty Bowl logo is midfield and the logo for AutoZone, the game's sponsor, was put at each 25-yard line.
The Beale Street parade will be at 3:00pm Monday afternoon and kickoff for the 63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl Game is at 5:45pm on Tuesday, December 28th.