Former athletes, coaches see TSSAA NIL payments as opportunity for students

It's a move that has shocked some in the athletic community and some say will change the game.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, TSSAA announced its decision to allow student-athletes to receive name image and likeness payments.

It's a move that has shocked some in the athletic community and some say will change the game.

High school athletes under TSSAA will join college athletes in the ability to get paid for their talents - but will it prove an overall win for students?

“My top three are probably Tennessee, LSU and Kansas City,” said 11th grader Ayden Kelley.

Kelly, a point guard at Northpoint Christian School, has major hoop goals and is ready to sign up for name image and likeness payments, which are now allowed under TSSAA rules.

“My wife and I, we’re insurance brokers so we teach people how to manage save, protect and grow their money," said father Tony Harris. "So in my son Ayden’s case, it would be great for him because he pretty much knows how to manage his money.”

Harris, a former Tennessee Vol and East High School player, is helping him get there.

“A lot of people, especially young athletes when they do get these big-time contracts they never came from money, so they never came from a family that’s very wealthy,” said Harris. “A lot of time we see tragedy.”

Under TSSAA rules, student-athletes are allowed to get NIL “not related to performance” as long as those payments aren’t an endorsement of their school.

Prior Hamilton High player and coach Will Smith though has some reservations.

“You have a kid that has the potential or will begin making more money than the coach, and that changes the whole relationship because if they’re not taught to still fall in line and be a team player,” said Smith.

Former Memphis Tiger Ferrakhan Hall, who has his own clothing line, Still Community, is already looking for NIL athletes to sign.

”I'm kind of still scouting to see who we would think would align with our program with our brand ethos, but, you know, for now, learning a bit more about the high school students that are available,” explained Hall. “But you know, we want to make sure and I think that it's important for kids to, to make sure that they're aligning with opportunities that make sense for them.”

Meanwhile, hoopers like Kelley are focused on what’s next.

“I was surprised but I wasn’t really surprised because after I saw it on the college level I knew it was a matter of time before it happened on the high school level,” said Kelley.