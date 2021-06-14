Former NBA player, returns home with skills camp for kids

Jonathan Stark graduated from Munford high. After his time in the pros he returned home to allow his pro friends like Ja Morant to train kids.

It was a star-studded camp for the kids who traveled to Munford to train with the pros.

"I like to play basketball, and that's all it's been. Just basketball. So, I had fun here," said Hugh Molder.

Just like Hugh, so did about 100 more kids who showed up at Jonathan Stark's skills and drills camp this week.

Unranked out of high school, Stark played with the Minnesota Timberwolves and their g-league team before tearing his ACL.

This week he returned to his alma mater, Munford High,

to give children in his community a chance to learn from a pro.

"I just want to be that voice for the kids here to show that there's hope and you can make it," said Stark.

Local hooper, D'camron Haynes, says it's role models like Stark who humble and remind him there always room to improve your game.

"He was tight on me about finishing with my right. If I finish with my left, he was like no, you have to go back and finish with your right," said Haynes.

Pro ballers Cameron Reynolds, Shaq Buchanan, and Darnell Cowart all came to coach the kids throughout the week.

But it was one basketball star every kid was excited to see.

"It's Ja Morant, so you know, you're not going to see too many people like that from the NBA coming down to a small town like Munford to show love."

Ja explained it's the love he has for Stark, his former Murry State teammate, and children that brought him out tonight.

"My message I always preach to myself is if you're don't believe in yourself then who will? So they just have to have the confidence and hard work and everything will pay off," said Morant.

Although Ja was the person giving the encouraging words, young Hugh wanted to return the favor to his favorite Memphis Grizzlie.

"So, if you get to talk to Ja today, what are you going to ask him?"