Herbert Moore is giving young linemen an edge through 901 Trenchwork

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One former Ole Miss defensive tackle hopes to make the Memphis area a recruiting hot spot for the position group.

"Playing in the trenches man is an art," Herbert Moore said, who played for the Rebels from 2013-17. "It's not just something you do."

Moore teaches Memphis area athletes the art of the line through his training program, 901 Trenchwork.

"It's not any big deal if you're big without that technique," Moore said. "So when they go to college, we're making sure it's not a big turnover for them."

Moore doesn't just coach high school linemen, he trains pros like Cowboys defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna and college athletes from across the SEC. Memphis Tigers too.

"He just helps with the small little details," Memphis defensive lineman Warren Peeples said. "Working on your hands, the footwork, getting you in shape. All that good stuff."

"Some programs don't teach the way he teaches," Transfer portal lineman Jaylen Becton said. "He breaks it down for you, shows the fundamentals, footwork, everything."

"Before I met him, I didn't know any of the techniques I know now," UT-Martin nose tackle Myles Saulsberry said. "He helped me a long way with my high school and college career."

While the guys in the trenches don't get their names in the paper, the position still holds the power to change lives.