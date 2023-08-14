Former Showboats, Razorbacks runningback Alex Collins dies at 28

Collins played college football for the Arkansas Razorbacks and professionally for the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Former Memphis Showboats Alex Collins has passed away at age 28.

His former NFL teams the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens confirmed news of his passing on social media.

Collins was a fifth-round draft pick to the Seahawks in 2016. He played five years in the NFL and racked up 1997 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career.

Most recently, he spent the past spring playing for the Memphis Showboats in the team's first years since 1985.

In his one season with the Showboats, he tallied 98 rushing yards, 35 receiving yards, one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown in three games. He was then placed on injury reserve.

"The USFL family is absolutely heartbroken by the passing of Alex Collins," said Daryl Johnston, President of Football Operations. "He played the game of football with such passion and was a great teammate and ambassador of the game. Alex represented the best of our sport both on and off the field. On behalf of the USFL family, the Memphis Showboats, and our fans who watched and cheered his incredible talents, we send our deepest condolences to Alex’s family, friends and teammates."

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Collins was riding a motorcycle when he was involved in an accident with a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban. Collins' motorcycle struck the suburban as the SUV was turning left through an intersection. Collins was pronounced dead on the scene.