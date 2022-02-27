Former Tigers football standout Artis Hicks elected to Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

The offensive lineman played every game for the Tigers in his four-year college career before starting 71 games in the NFL.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame announced that former Memphis football star Artis Hicks has been named to the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Hicks, a native of Jackson, Tennessee, started every game along the offensive line for the Tigers from 1998 to 2001.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Hicks as an undrafted free agent in 2002.

Hicks went on to play in 118 games with 71 starts over his career that saw stops in Minnesota, Washington, Cleveland, and Miami.

Recently, Hicks spent time working with middle school and high school players in west Tennessee, developing skills and talent through his Will Breakers camp.

“We’re thrilled to add Artis Hicks to the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame family,” said Brad Willis, Executive Director of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. “His accomplishments on the gridiron have left a great mark on West Tennessee, and we are proud to honor him as part of the Class of 2022.”

Hicks joins Tennessee Titans star defensive end Jevon Kearse, Maryville College coaching legend Randy Lambert, Sharrieffa Barksdale, R.A. Dickey, Harry Galbreath, Nikki McCray-Penson, and Tony White from the University of Tennessee, Nashville Predators star David Legwand, and Trevecca basketball legend David Suddeth as members of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.