Former Tiger Moussa Cisse weighs in on Oklahoma State men's basketball's postseason ban

The Lausanne alum transferred to OSU from Memphis in July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NCAA rejected Oklahoma State's appeal and banned the Cowboys men's basketball program from the 2022 postseason on Wednesday.

Oklahoma State was initially given a postseason ban ahead of the 2020-21 season as a result of former associate head coach Lamont Evans' involvement in the 2017 FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball. The university appealed the decision, allowing that year's squad— and Craig Cunningham, the top pick in the 2021 draft—to compete in the NCAA Tournament.

The ban, coming down less than a week before the start of the regular season, is a devastating blow for the current roster, particularly newcomers to the program.

Former Memphis Tigers center Moussa Cisse, who transferred to OSU this past July, expressed his disappointment on Twitter.

Taking kids dream away for something they didn’t committed I just don’t get it but we still locked in on the season. Gopokes 🟠 — Moussa Cisse 33 (@moussacisse224) November 3, 2021