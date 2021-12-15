Four-star athlete Kody Jones signs with Michigan

The Germantown senior had three hats on the table, but ultimately stuck to his Wolverines commitment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four-star athlete Kody Jones is staying true to Big Blue.

The Germantown senior Michigan, Tennessee, and Illinois hats on the table, but ultimately chose to honor his commitment to the Wolverines. He will enroll early and head to Ann Arbor in January.

"It was a hard decision, it came down to the last days," Jones told ABC 24. "But I'm very excited that it's over and me and my family are comfortable with the decision that I made. Now I'm ready to get to Ann Arbor and work."

Jones played on both sides of the ball with the Red Devils but will be used as a defensive back in college.

"I'll be a nickelback, corner and safety," he said when asked what Michigan has told him about how he fits into the mix. Jones compared his expected role to Wolverines junior DB Daxton Hill. "He plays outside, insider, on top, so they're planning to use me like that."