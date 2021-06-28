Sports
'This is a very real thing': Gary Parrish discusses the impact of Penny Hardaway's candidacy for head coach of the Orlando Magic
The national college basketball columnist and host spoke with Local 24's Clayton Collier about Penny Hardaway and what his leving could mean for the Tigers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to multiple reports, Penny Hardaway interviewed for the Orlando Magic head coaching position this weekend and is a serious candidate for the job.
Gary Parrish, of CBS Sports and 92.9 ESPN, discussed the situation, and the implications for the Memphis Tigers with Local 24 sports reporter Clayton Collier.