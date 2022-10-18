x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

They're back! | New goalposts are put in Neyland Stadium

One of the two goalposts taken down ended up in the Tennessee River.

More Videos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almost as quickly as both goalposts were taken down—crews installed two new ones inside Neyland Stadium on Tuesday. 

The whole process, both goalposts included, took around 30 minutes. 

The new goalposts come after fans stormed the field Saturday when the Volunteers won against Alabama, 52-49.

As soon as the last-second field goal was good, fans stormed the field and tore down the goalposts in celebration.

One goalpost was likely sawed up and now serves as a souvenir for those who were lucky enough to grab a piece. 

RELATED: Vol fans celebrate historic win over Alabama by rushing Neyland, tearing down goalposts

The other was slowly passed up through the stands, out of Neyland Stadium and thrown into the Tennessee River. 

Danny White, the director of athletics, asked for donations to replace the goalposts. Vol fans delivered quickly and more than $150,000 was raised in one day. 

UT Athletics told 10News it already had a set of replacement goalposts ready ahead of the game. They now plan to order a spare set. 

RELATED: Vol fans take goalposts out of Neyland, leading UT on search to find one in Tennessee River

RELATED: Thousands of Vol fans raise money to raise new goalposts nearly as quickly as they tore them down

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out