Here's how to find tickets for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Golf fans: it’s that time of year. Tickets are on sale for the public for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, set for Aug. 9-13, 2023, at TPC Southwind.

The Championship is the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs for the PGA Tour, and the beginning of golf’s postseason. The 70 top players at the conclusion of the regular season can take part, with only 50 advancing to the BMW Championship the following week.

Daily Grounds tickets provide access to several venues open to the public, the chance to try food by Memphis favorites, and standing along the rope line for the action.

The tickets run:

$30 for Wednesday*

$70 for Thursday*

$75 each for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday*

*plus tax and fees

*two (2) children ages 15 and under receive complimentary admission per ticketed adult

The tickets are ‘dynamically priced,’ so tour officials said now is the time to secure the best prices.

All Mastercard® cardholders can use their Mastercard to receive preferred pricing while supplies last. Up to eight Daily Grounds tickets per day, per account can be purchases at fedexstjude.spinzo.com/mc.

Complimentary ticket programs for military attendees will be announced at a later date.