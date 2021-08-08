Abraham Ancer wins WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

The prestigious golf tournament was played at the TPC Southwind in Memphis, and it took a playoff to decide the winner.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — It took some extras holes, we have a winner!

Abraham Ancer won the final World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Sunday afternoon at TPC Southwind. Ancher beat Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns in a playoff.

Ancer, from Mexico, sunk a 6-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole, earning his first PGA Tour title. He, Matsuyama, and Burns all finished 16-under par, setting up the playoff.

Earlier this month, the PGA TOUR announced that next year the TOUR is eliminating two of the WGC events, including the one Memphis hosts. Instead, TPC Southwind will host a FedEx playoff tournament in mid-August 2022.

