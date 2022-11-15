Anna Heck signs with Notre Dame, becoming the latest Heck sister bound for Div. I Women's Golf

Golf is in the Heck's DNA. Rachel Heck is national champion at Stanford. Abby Heck also played for the Fighting Irish.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — St. Agnes has one Heck of a golfer, but she's not the first.

Anna Heck recently signed with Notre Dame women's golf, following in the footsteps of her older sisters...

"I'm so proud of Anna," her mother Stacy said. "She's worked so hard for this."

Rachel Heck is a junior at Stanford and both an individual and team national champion.

The oldest, Abby Heck also played for the Irish, going down as one of the greatest to ever play for the program. At first, that was a non-starter for Anna.

"When my oldest sister committed to Notre Dame, I decided one thing: It was that I was not going to go to Notre Dame," Anna said. "Because as the youngest sibling I wanted to be as different as possible."

Eventually, she warmed up to the idea.

"Watching her actually at Notre Dame, getting to visit campus, seeing her thrive there, I realized what an amazing school it is an how happy I am going to be there," she said.

Their father first got them into the sport.

"He didn't pick up golf until after college but with three girls he wanted to pick a sport for all of us to get into, he decided golf would be the one," Anna said. "Through a little bit of bribing through ice cream after practice, he got it to stick."

"I said it sounds kind of boring," Stacy recalled when her husband first presented the idea. "But he said 'no, we'll make it fun.' At the time it was just fun. We didn't know there were scholarships and tournaments. We just though it was something fun to do after work and it kind of snowballed from there."

Especially for Rachel. As a freshman, she became the third woman in NCAA history to win a conference, regional and national title. But that doesn't weigh on Anna.

"I personally don't feel pressure to do the same thing," she said. "What she has done is so extraordinary that I don't expect to do the exact same thing. I'm going to go to college, put my full effort into my school and my golf and just enjoy all the opportunities that I'm given there without trying to meet any certain expectation."

Anna regularly trains at Spring Creek Ranch with former Memphis Tigers golfer Jonathan Fly. With a strong foundation in the sport, Fly said Anna's current focus is strength training.

"Across the board she hits a lot of fairways, hits a lot of greens, very sound short game and her work ethic is second-to-none," he said. "If she can add a little bit of speed and continue to grow, get stronger and hit it further and further, that's the next step.

"Anna has just got to make her own path and continue to get better and better and the sky is the limit."