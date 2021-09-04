Daily tickets now on sale for 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

The golf invitational returns to TPC Southwind, August 2-8, 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tournament officials announced today that daily tickets are now on sale for the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in anticipation of welcoming some level of ticketed spectators back to TPC Southwind, August 2-8, 2021.

The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will mark Memphis’ third year hosting a World Golf Championships event, one of four on golf’s calendar. The tournament annually brings the best players in the world to Memphis for one of the strongest fields of the year.

Having ticketed spectators on site at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will be able to maximize the tournament’s ability to make a substantial charitable donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and add to the more than $50 million total that has been raised since 1970.

“This early ticket-buying period will allow our loyal fans the opportunity to secure access to this world-class event when we welcome spectators back at TPC Southwind this August,” said Executive Director Darrell Smith. “With that said, we’ll continue to work closely with local and state government and health officials alongside PGA TOUR Headquarters to ensure the safest environment possible for all constituents. As always, the health and safety of all associated with the tournament and the Memphis community remains our No. 1 priority, and conditions will be closely monitored as we prepare to host Memphis’ third World Golf Championships event.”

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will offer peace of mind for ticket buyers with all 2021 daily grounds ticket purchases available for refund in the event the tournament is further impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daily grounds tickets start at $30 and can be purchased by visiting www.WGCFedEx.com. The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational still plans to honor our military as well as youth attendance policies, however specific details are not yet available, and more information will be forthcoming.

UPGRADED TICKET OPTIONS

For an upgraded tournament experience, the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is offering a Weekly Clubhouse ticket which includes grounds access, climate-controlled comfort within the TPC Southwind Clubhouse, all-inclusive food and beverage and a birds-eye view of the practice range and putting green. New this year clubhouse ticketholders can enjoy expanded patio seating and an exclusive on-course viewing deck to enjoy the golf action up close and personal. Clubhouse tickets are available at $1,500.

UPGRADED HOSPITALITY OPTIONS

The wide array of hospitality opportunities at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational deliver prime views and exceptional comfort to entertain clients, gather coworkers or indulge with friends. Visit www.wgcfedex.com/hospitality to learn more about availability.