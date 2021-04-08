"A place you look forward to coming to": Jordan Spieth on TPC Southwind in Pro-Am

The world top golfers are in Memphis for WGC FedEx St. Jude invitational.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Today top golfers started off the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational with Wednesday's Pro-Am event.

Many of them using the event to get a feel for the course ahead of the start of the competition start Thursday morning.

“To be honest, this week last year kind of kick-started a lot of what happened,” said Collin Morikawa.

He was referring to the TPC Southwind course, adding that competing last year changed his putting style, helping him to later become the 2020 PGA Championship winner and the 2021 winner of The Open Championship.

Jordan Spieth had similar thoughts today after completing the 9 holes on Wednesday.

“It’s one of those golf courses every year that you kind of look forward to coming to. It doesn’t have to necessarily be a shoot-out, but you have to golf the ball,” said Spieth.

Morikawa added his return is all about having fun and most of all learning more ahead of the postseason.

“I’ve got a big focus ahead of me and I want to be able to finish this season off strong.”

However, one big difference from Morikawa’s experience last year is that this year TPC Southwind is full of fans.

“What a great event this is to see some fans out here, hopefully, make it a great week as well,” said Morikawa.