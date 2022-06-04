FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament tickets are on sale now

Ticket pricing is currently set at $30 for Wednesday; $65 for Thursday; and $70 each for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and TPC Southwind is scheduled to host the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind from August 10-14, and tickets are now available for purchase.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship will be the first tournament in the FedExCup Playoffs, showcasing the top 125 players in the FedExCup standings from the close of the regular season.

According to the event’s executive director Joe Tomek, purchasing tickets early is the best move.

"The earlier people buy tickets, the better prices will be because prices will immediately begin dynamically adjusting based on demand,” Tomek said. “We've seen on Saturdays for events that hot demand weekend tickets could be at $100, so we're talking about $30 in savings from buying early."

The event is expected to have a big turnout, creating opportunities for a swift economic boost for Memphis, with past years producing earnings between $45 million to $60 million.

"We are going to focus very heavily on attracting businesses, partners, and fans to come here for the week and enjoy the tournament," Tomek said. "We plan to see a big economic impact for the city whether it is booking hotels or spending in our restaurants and stores."

With the Memphis Grizzlies performing at an all-time high, the kick off of the Red Birds baseball season, and the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship coming to the city, now is the best time to be a Memphian.