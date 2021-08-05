Round One of WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational end with Harris English in lead

Round One of WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational concludes with Harris English on top.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crowded field after the first round of the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational but the top spot belongs to one man and one man only.

Harris English led the pack today, finishing eight under par, holding sole possession of 1st place to end round one.

“It's just one of those rounds where I was hitting it (really) good off the tee making a lot of good shot,” said Round One front runner Harris English.

English had seven birdies on the front nine, finishing with his tenth birdie at the 18th hole.

English said he trained specifically for the greens at TPC Southwind.

“I’ve been working on my speed the last couple of days, these greens are a lot faster than what I was practicing on the last couple of days at home, so I did a lot of speed work and it paid off today,” said English.

That's a wrap on Round 1.



Going to be an exciting next three days, don't miss out!



🎟️ https://t.co/K9f2ZWClGI pic.twitter.com/sCrkLLfqTb — WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (@WGCFedEx) August 5, 2021

However, the field is crowded with Jim Herman leading the four-way tie for second, finishing six under in Round One.

“I know I don’t have much of a chance but maybe a win this week will help boost my ratings,” said Herman.

After day one his chances are looking a lot better than fan-favorite Phil Mickelson.

Lefty is currently a part of a 10-way tie for 36th with FedEx Cup raining champion Dustin Johnson both finishing just one under par today.

Brooks Koepka even for the day following in 46th place to close out Thursday’s competition