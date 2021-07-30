Here's who will hit the course for the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

48 of the top 50 players from the Official World Golf Ranking have officially committed to next week’s tournament.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Forty-eight of the top 50 players from the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) have officially committed to next week’s World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational following Friday’s commitment deadline. The tournament will feature the game’s biggest stars from around the globe at TPC Southwind, Aug. 2-8, for Memphis’ third playing of a World Golf Championships event.

The field consists of 66 players from 15 different countries including the United States. FedExCup points leader Collin Morikawa, World No. 2 Dustin Johnson, 2021 PLAYERS Championship winner and defending champion Justin Thomas, World No. 6 Bryson DeChambeau, 2019 FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, and 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational champion Brooks Koepka are among the notables heading to Memphis. Nine of the top 10 players in the OWGR – denoted by an asterisk below – have all committed.

With the commitment deadline passed, the field is set for next week’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational with the exception of non-qualified players who still have the opportunity to earn their way into the field by either winning the Olympic Gold Medal in Men’s Golf at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (if not already in field) or moving inside the top 50 in the OWGR when the ranking is released on Monday, Aug. 2.

The field as of the commitment deadline is listed below:

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay*

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Bryson DeChambeau*

Harris English*

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Garrick Higgo

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson*

Matt Jones

Brad Kennedy

Si Woo Kim

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Kevin Kisner

Brooks Koepka*

Jason Kokrak

Martin Laird

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa*

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Wilco Nienaber

Louis Oosthuizen*

Wade Ormsby

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

Victor Perez

Ian Poulter

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele*

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Robert Streb

Justin Thomas*

Lee Westwood

Matthew Wolff

Will Zalatoris

Players who qualified that did not commit include Jon Rahm (No. 1) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (No. 46).

Additional Tournament Information

