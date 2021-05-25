St. Agnes graduate wins NCAA Woman's individual National Gold Championship

According to Stanford University, Memphian Rachel Heck made history as the university's first individual National Champion.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congratulations go out to Memphian and St. Agnes graduate Rachel Heck, who won the NCAA women's individual National Golf Championship for Stanford University.

According to the school, Heck made history as the university's first individual National Champion.

Rad the full news release from Stanford below:

Freshman Rachel Heck became Stanford's first individual National Champion on Monday at Grayhawk Golf Club, finishing with an 8-under 280 to take home the crown.

It was Heck's sixth title of the season, which is tied for fourth-most in a career in school history. Heck became the third collegiate woman to win her Conference, Regional and National titles in the same season. Heck also set a new NCAA record with a 69.72 scoring average this season, totaling 1,743 strokes in her 25 rounds.

"I dreamed about it, but realistically I didn't know…there's 140 amazing players here, four days, anything can happen," Heck told the GOLF Channel afterwards. "I'm just so beyond blessed, I'm at a loss for words. I just got done and my heart is beating really fast, but wow I'm so grateful for all the opportunities that Stanford has given me and I'm grateful for the best teammates in the world. Going into the fall, our season was canceled and we weren't on campus, even in the spring everything was still up in the air so we are just happy to have a chance to play. When I was sitting in my room in January and they told us we couldn't come back for another few weeks there's no way I pictured that I would be here in a few months."

After a bogey on No. 12, Heck clung to a one-stroke lead over UCLA's Emma Spitz, who was in the clubhouse at 7-under. Heck would go on to par each of her last six holes to claim the national title.

Angelina Ye was not to be overshadowed, as she finished third at 6-under. Entering the 2021 NCAA Championships, a Stanford golfer had only finished in the top three at nationals three times, but both Heck and Ye did it this season.