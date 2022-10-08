Variety of Memphis barbecue to be sold at FedEx St. Jude Championship

This year, The Pit is providing some fantastic food and great vibes for friends and family at the tournament.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Golf isn't the only thing fans can enjoy while at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the barbecue is another huge attraction.

This year, The Pit is providing some fantastic food and great vibes for friends and family at the tournament. It's a real treat for visitors who are just discovering Memphis barbecue.

"Oh, it's great," golf fan Jeff Turchi said. "Especially the sauces. I go for the pork mainly, but it's great, I hear it's world-renowned."