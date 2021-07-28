Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth are latest top pros committing to 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

More huge names in the world of golf are scheduled to come to Memphis next week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you think it's hot outside --and it's blazing-- next week's World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind is shaping up to be a scorcher, thanks to the number of top pros committing to play in the event.

Wednesday, tournament officials announced that superstars Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth said they will come to Memphis to play in the marquee PGA TOUR event.

You can read the news release below:

Tournament officials announced today that 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson, World No. 5 Xander Schauffele, and 2021 Valero Texas Open winner Jordan Spieth have committed to the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational when the event returns to Memphis and TPC Southwind, Aug. 2-8.

Mickelson, currently World No. 31, earned his qualification to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational via his win at the 2021 PGA Championship, which marked his sixth career major championship title and 45th career PGA TOUR victory. Mickelson became the oldest major winner in PGA TOUR history at 50 years old. With his historic win at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course, the California native became the fourth player to win PGA TOUR events in four different decades (Sam Snead, Raymond Floyd, Davis Love III) and moved to T8 on the all-time TOUR wins list as he became the ninth player to reach 45 TOUR wins. Mickelson, who finished T2 at the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, has four career top-three finishes in eight consecutive appearances at TPC Southwind without a victory.

2015 FedExCup champion Spieth qualified for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational with his two-stroke victory over Charley Hoffman at the Valero Texas Open in April for his 12th career TOUR win and first since winning the 2017 Open Championship, a span of 1,351 days. With the victory, Spieth became the fifth player in the last 40 years to reach 12 PGA TOUR wins before turning 28, joining Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. So far this season, the Texas native has earned nine top-10 finishes, including runner-up finishes at the Charles Schwab Challenge and The Open Championship. Spieth is set make his third consecutive start at TPC Southwind with his best finish T12 in 2019.

World No. 5 Schauffele qualified for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational by ranking in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking as of Monday, July 26. So far this season, the four-time PGA TOUR winner has seven top-10 finishes including runner-up at THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, T2 finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open and Waste Management Phoenix Open and a T3 finish at the 2021 Masters Tournament. The 28-year-old will make his third consecutive appearance at TPC Southwind, where he finished T6 in the 2020 event.

The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational marks Memphis’ third year hosting a World Golf Championships event, which annually attracts 40-50 of the top 50 players in OWGR to Memphis for one of the strongest fields of the year.