Celebrities support St. Jude at Danny Thomas Celeb-Am

Local celebrities Pete Pranica, Luke Kennard and Isaac Bruce all participated to benefit the Memphis children's hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Professional golfers hit the course Thursday for the FedEx St. Jude Championship’s first round at TPC Southwind. Just up the road, celebrities were hoping to sink a few birdies for charity.

St. Jude Children's Hospital President and CEO Richard Shadyac Jr. was enthusiastic when addressing golfers before Thursday's Danny Thomas Celebrity Amateur.

"I think St. Jude is shining down on us because we’re actually going to get to play golf after all that rain, right?" Shadyac Jr. said.

The golfers in attendance may be better known for sinking a three or calling a game or acting than their golf swings, but that didn't stop celebrities from pouring in to support St. Jude.

Pete Pranica has been voice of the Grizzlies for 20 years and an adopted Memphian. He's normally a member at TPC Southwind with his on-air partner Brevin Knight. Another thing they share besides a love of golf and the announcer's table is St. Jude.

"I’ve taken St. Jude as one of the things I want to advocate when I talk about the city of Memphis," Pranica said. "The miracles they create at St. Jude are amazing, and to be a teeny tiny part of that...I feel great."

Grizzlies shooting guard Luke Kennard is a little newer to Memphis, but he’s been golfing since high school. There are similarities between the sharpshooter's golf swing and jump shot.

Luke Kennard getting a few golf swings off at Spring Creek Ranch ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Celeb-Am this morning. He said he’s got the best golf game among Grizzlies players pic.twitter.com/QXPAsk3evb — Avery Braxton (@Brax_Avery) August 10, 2023

"It’s a game of a lot of ups and down. and you just got to stay the course and keep your head in the game," Kennard said. "Threes are good in both (basketball and golf), so that's my goal."

The celebrities golfed alongside St. Jude patients on the course, but even before the official activities began there was some friendly competition. Kennard got into a chip-off best of five series with radio personality Bobby Bones. The winner was supposed to donate $500 to St. Jude.

After Bones won the first round, he offered up double or nothing. Kennard won, so they decided to each donate to the hospital.

Whether still at the top of their respective game, over the air waves or a hall of famer like Isaac Bruce, those in attendance remembered the reason for swinging the clubs on at Spring Creek Ranch.

"You’ve got great guys from just about every industry that is right now to come out and participate and play. We’re charity-oriented, so we want to make sure that we do our parts to give back," Bruce said.