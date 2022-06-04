FedEx and St. Jude partner for Corporate Hospitality Day at TPC Southwind

The event will preview the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship (FESJC), which will be held at TPC Southwind August 10-14.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx and St. Jude will sponsor the 2022 Corporate Hospitality Day event Thursday, June 16 at TPC Southwind at 1 p.m.

The event will preview the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship (FESJC), which will be held at TPC Southwind August 10-14.

The executive director of the FESJC Joe Tomek, as well as Rick Shadyac, the president and CEO of St. Jude’s fundraising and awareness organization ALSAC, will both speak at the event.

FESJC organizers said the championship preview will go as follows.

12:30PM – 1:00PM – Check in begins (outside of Magnolia & Azalea rooms):

1:00 PM – Check-in & gather in Azalea and Magnolia Rooms

1:05 PM – Opening Remarks (Joe Tomek)

1:15 PM – Check Presentation

1:30 PM – Tournament overview

St. Jude will also be presented with a check from the 2021 FESJC tournament.

Editor's note: The video included in this article was recorded on April 6, 2022.