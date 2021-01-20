Woods has 5th back surgery, to miss Torrey Pines and Riviera

Woods says the surgery was to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was giving him nerve pain last month.

Tiger Woods has undergone a fifth back surgery that has put the start to his new year on hold.

Woods did not say when he had the microdiscetomy, only that doctors deemed it a success and expect a full recovery.

He will miss two tournaments he normally plays in Southern California — the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines and the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

Woods still plans to be at Riviera as the tournament host.