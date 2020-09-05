GoVols247: Tennessee lands highly ranked DT to continue recent tear

Four-star Class of 2021 defensive tackle KaTron Evans of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore announced his commitment to the Vols on Saturday afternoon

Tennessee continued its hot streak in recruiting and addressed a glaring need Saturday by landing yet another highly ranked player. Four-star Class of 2021 defensive tackle KaTron Evans of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore announced his commitment to the Vols on Saturday afternoon, giving them their ninth commitment in less than two weeks.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Evans, who named a top eight last month that also included Auburn, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, USC, TCU and Arizona State, gave Tennessee its 19th known commitment for the 2021 class after being pursued by the Vols for more than two years.

He revealed his decision in a post on his Instagram account, adding that he's "1000% Committed."