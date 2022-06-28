Graham Smith named to USL Team of the Week

Smith scored goals in two shutout wins of Detroit FC and Tulsa FC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the second time in three weeks, a player from Memphis 901FC was named to the USL Team of the Week. This time it's defender, Graham Smith, who gets the nod.

Smith scored goals in both shutout wins of Detroit City FC and FC Tulsa and it nabbed him a spot on the weekly award for Week 15 of the season.

Smith was also a star in his normal defensive spot with seven clearances and three interceptions while winning six of eight duels.

“I think the biggest takeaway this past week, the two shutouts is huge,” Smith said in a release. “As far as the goals, (Aaron) Molloy, he puts in such good balls that, honestly, I feel like I should have more than two goals on the season. When you’re on a streak like this, you just try and ride it. It’s a cliché but you try to get not too high and not too low. You just try to get better every day.”

His teammate, Molloy assisted him on both of his goals and Molloy was named to Team of the Week honorable mention. Memphis 901FC picked up six points as a result of the two wins. They still sit in first place of the USL Eastern Conference Standings.