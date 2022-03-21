Grizzlies defeat Rockets, 122-98

Without Ja Morant, Grizzlies able to have great scoring, Desmond Bane leading with 24.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shortly after returning from injury, Dillion Brooks finishes with 20 points, Desmond Bane leading with 24 points.

The Grizzlies had an efficient shooting night. Desmond Bane shot 50 percent from the field, the Grizzlies overall finishing with 47 percent on the night.

Memphis led by double digits for the better part of the game, a 15-0 run put the Grizzlies in an even better lead almost half way through the fourth.

Dillon Brooks: 20 PTS, 3 STL

De'Anthony Melton: 16 PTS

Head coach Taylor Jenkins gave an update on Morant saying he was "ok" and just resting in the Houston match-up. Morant was listed as out due to knee soreness ahead of Memphis' trip to Houston.

The Rockets shot 43 percent from the field, not much worse than Memphis' 47 percent. However Houston only shot 32 percent from deep. Memphis short 47 percent from beyond the arc.