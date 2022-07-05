Grizzlies fall 142-112 in Game 3, Ja Morant under evaluation for knee injury

After and explosive start to Game 3 on the road, the Grizzlies were dominated by Golden State faling behind in the NBA Western Conference semi-finals 1-2.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A great start to the Game 3 for the Memphis Grizzlies quickly got out of hand entering the second half.

The Grizzlies fell at Chase Center to the Golden State Warriors by 30 points, there largest loss in the series, 142-112.

The Grizzlies now sit behind the Warriors overall in the series 1-2 headed into Game 4 at Chase Center, tipping off Monday, May 9.

Early in the first quarter the Grizzlies got off to a 12 to 4 lead after dropping four threes on Golden State.

The Warriors were able to slowly chip away at the lead after dropping back into the paint and switching from a man-to-man defense to a zone defense, forcing the Grizzlies to continue to shoot from the outside and also slowing the pace of their offense.

No matter, the Grizzlies were able to retain a lead until late in the second quarter when the Warriors got their first lead of the game 31-30 over Memphis.

Entering the second half, the Grizzlies had no answer for the Golden State offense.

The Warriors were able to get their outside shots to fall, shooting 63 percent from the field and 53 from deep to finish the game.

The Grizzlies, however, came out shooting 57 percent from the field early in the first half, but finished shooting just 37 percent from deep.

Late in the fourth, Ja Morant was forced to leave the floor after a knee injury head coach Taylor Jenkins said was cause by Jordan Poole after he “yanked” Morant’s knee as he attempted to recover a loose ball.

After the game, Jenkins told reporters that Morant was being evaluated with no details on his current condition yet.

However, Jenkins also clarified that he did not say that Poole intentionally pulled on Morant’s knee.

Morant played 36 minutes in Game 3 and finished with 34 points.