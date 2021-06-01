Grizzlies fall to Jazz in Game Four, 120-113

Donovan Mitchell's game-high 30 points led Utah to 3-1 series lead over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies came into Game Four with high energy and a strong start. Memphis controlled the tempo of the game early, keeping it tight in the first half. Utah made their move in the third quarter, leading by as many as 13 points, and eventually carrying the Jazz to the Game Four win over the Grizzlies, 120–113. Utah takes a 3-1 series lead with the victory.

Jaren Jackson Jr. sparked the energy for the Grizzlies on Monday, making crucial shots from beyond the arc, but the team only shot 28% from the perimeter.

Utah, however, shot 50% from three, hitting 17-of-34. Donovan Mitchell ended the game as Utah’s leading scorer with 30 points.

The Grizzlies held former Memphis star Mike Conley under double digits until late in the fourth, ending with only 11 points.

Ja Morant led Memphis in scoring, finishing with 23. Jackson Jr. finished with 21, as did lockdown defender Dillion Brooks. But with 1:57 left in the third, Brooks was called for his fourth foul, costing him crucial minutes down the stretch.

More than 12,000 “Growl Towels” waved as Brooks brought back a defensive momentum in the fourth. Memphis' defensive effort created a surprising spark from Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton who ended the game with 15 points, shooting 50% from beyond the arc and 5-of-9 from the field.

Unfortunately for Memphis, the No. 1 team in the Western Conference proved to be too much for the Grizzlies even in their hometown, losing both home games back-to-back.