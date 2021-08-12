x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Grizzlies five-game win streak snapped in loss to Mavs

Wednesday began with Ja Morant entering health and safety protocol, it ended with a 104-96 loss to Dallas
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks shouts reacts after being ejected for his second technical foul, during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over their five-game win streak, the Grizzlies led opposing teams for over 237 minutes and 12 seconds. They were tied for just 2:48, and never trailed for a millisecond. 

The Mavericks not only took a lead, but topped Memphis 104-96, handing the Grizzlies their first loss since Black Friday.

One minute and eight seconds into the game, Kristaps Porzingis hit a free throw to give Dallas a 3-2 lead. With the lead-streak over, the Grizzlies found themselves in unfamiliar territory, trading leads with Dallas. 

Frustrations with officiating boiled over in the final seconds of the game. Trailing 103-93 with Jalen Brunson at the line, Dillon Brooks was called for his second technical and was ejected from the game. The call sent Brooks into a tirade, cursing out officials as two Memphis assistants pushed him towards the locker room.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with a team-high 26 points on 9-of-19 shooting, but hit just two of his seven shots from beyond the arc.

Luka Doncic was on target, hitting 5-of-10 three-point attempts and finishing with 26 points, 16 of which came in the second half.

The Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

In Other News

Memphis Redbirds sold to new ownership group as part of MLB minor league deal