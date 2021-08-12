Grizzlies five-game win streak snapped in loss to Mavs

Wednesday began with Ja Morant entering health and safety protocol, it ended with a 104-96 loss to Dallas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over their five-game win streak, the Grizzlies led opposing teams for over 237 minutes and 12 seconds. They were tied for just 2:48, and never trailed for a millisecond.

The Mavericks not only took a lead, but topped Memphis 104-96, handing the Grizzlies their first loss since Black Friday.

One minute and eight seconds into the game, Kristaps Porzingis hit a free throw to give Dallas a 3-2 lead. With the lead-streak over, the Grizzlies found themselves in unfamiliar territory, trading leads with Dallas.

Frustrations with officiating boiled over in the final seconds of the game. Trailing 103-93 with Jalen Brunson at the line, Dillon Brooks was called for his second technical and was ejected from the game. The call sent Brooks into a tirade, cursing out officials as two Memphis assistants pushed him towards the locker room.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with a team-high 26 points on 9-of-19 shooting, but hit just two of his seven shots from beyond the arc.

Luka Doncic was on target, hitting 5-of-10 three-point attempts and finishing with 26 points, 16 of which came in the second half.