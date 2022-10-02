Grizzlies hold off late Hornets rally for 5th straight win, grab franchise-record 40th win before the All-Star break

Both Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored at least 25 points as Memphis holds off Charlotte's 4th quarter surge.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ja Morant scored 26 points, Desmond Bane added 25 points and the Memphis Grizzlies held off the Charlotte Hornets 125-118 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Steven Adams added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who have won eight of their last nine games while scoring at least 120 points in five straight games.

The win marked the Grizzlies' 40th on the year, the first time in franchise history the team has won that many games before the All-Star break. This was in spite of a Hornets second-half surge that fell just short of overcoming a 34-point deficit.

The @memgrizz have won 40 games before the NBA All-Star break for the first time in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/OWT1vJuNwt — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) February 13, 2022

"Teams are going to go on runs, it's the NBA," Morant said after the game. "It's all about finishing for us. I took some matters in my own hands and we had some guys make some big shots."

The Grizzlies are now two and a half games behind the Golden State Warriors, who beat the Lakers Saturday, for the second spot in the Western Conference playoff standings.

Terry Rozier had 35 points and 10 rebounds to lead the slumping Hornets, who have lost seven of their last eight games.