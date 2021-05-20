Grizzlies 'pack for a three-game road trip' as they head back to San Francisco for play-in game

Winner of Friday's Grizzlies-Warriors game reaches playoffs, will travel to Utah for first two games of first-round.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The thrill of Wednesday night's play-in win over the Spurs is already behind the Grizzlies.

"It feels good, but we're not in the playoffs yet," Ja Morant said postgame. "So we have to turn the page."

The path to the playoffs brings Memphis back to the Bay Area. For the Grizz to advance to a first-round date with the Utah Jazz, they will have to get past the Warriors this time.

"Our plan is to pack for a three-game road trip," Morant said. "No matter who we're facing our goal is to go out and win."

Right after a play-in tournament win, @JaMorant is back out on the court shooting free throws.



Morant had 20 Pts, 6 Ast & 6 Reb in the game.



He was also 1/2 from the line to seal the dub (2/6 FT overall) pic.twitter.com/YI9vQEXV7J — Clayton Collier (@Local24Clayton) May 20, 2021

The recipe to do that is not complicated; it's just not easy.

Memphis will need to learn from Sunday's regular season finale loss to Golden State. Rebounding, and shooting better than 6-for-24 will be key.

And of course, the big one: Limit Steph Curry by keeping Dillon Brooks on the floor and out of foul trouble.

"I like playing at home, and I also love playing on the road," Brooks said. "If guys just do a little bit extra from what they've been doing, then we'll be fine."