Grizzlies heap praise on Ja Morant after record-setting 47-point performance in Game Two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An other-worldly Ja Morant dropped a franchise playoff record, and a career-high, 47-points on 15-of-26 shooting Wednesday night.

You would not know it from his understandably disappointed demeanor after Memphis' Game Two loss at Utah.

"It's an honor to be able to do that," he said. "I'm blessed to be in the position that I'm in and to play the game at the highest level. But that's not on my mind at all. We lost. Obviously, it wasn't enough."

The 47 points were the most in NBA playoff history by a player under the age of 22. LeBron James previously held the record with 45.

Morant combined for 73 points in Utah, the most any player has scored in their first two career playoff games since the NBA was founded in 1949-50, eclipsing the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Julius Erving. All in Year Two of his career.

Morant may not have wanted to speak about his incredible efforts, but his team sure did.

"I looked up and saw he had 47, I was like wow, that's big time," Kyle Anderson said.

"He was just making the right plays, making the right reads, it was just automatic for him," Jaren Jackson Jr. added. I'm happy for him. It's something he's going to remember forever."

"We knew he was highly capable of it. He's just putting you guys on notice, and you guys are getting to see it," Anderson said. "It's pretty special, man. We're going to ride his coattails for sure."