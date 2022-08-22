Grizzlies reportedly making new inquiries for Kevin Durant

The Grizzlies join a slew of teams reportedly interested in trading for Kevin Durant following his request to trade out of the Brooklyn Nets earlier this year.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat, the Phoenix Suns and the Toronto Raptors all are in the same boat as the Memphis Grizzlies—interested in trading for Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Still, Charania added that the Grizzlies "do not appear inclined" to include two players specifically in their offer. These players include Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane.

Considered by many to be an elite scorer who, at this point, could alter the NBA's landscape significantly depending on where he ends up, Durant requested he be traded out of the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the offseason.

Memphis' star player of the past season Ja Morant expressed his pro-Durant stance via Twitter earlier in the year with a simple message:

easy money — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 30, 2022

Charania of The Athletic said that The Grizzlies have five first-round picks they would "theoretically utilize" in a potential trade for Durant.