Grizzlies Taylor Jenkins addresses Ja Morant's absence from team

Jenkins says there's "no timetable" on Morant's return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies could be without their superstar point guard for more than the initial two games fans thought.

Ja Morant is stepping away from the Memphis Grizzlies for at least two games after his controversial Instagram Live post where he was seen waving what appeared to be a gun.

The Grizzlies have mandated Morant be away from the team for the rest of their road trip. They are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday night and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Prior to the Clippers game, Taylor Jenkins addressed media and gave an update on when Morant could return. First and foremost, Jenkins made it clear the Grizzlies are supporting Morant through the controversy.

"“There are two elements I want to make very clear. There’s a supportive element as someone that has to get better and needs some help. There’s also an accountability to the team that we have to stand for,” Jenkins said.

Morant has faced multiple off court incidents this year. It's caused some to question his maturity.

The Washington Post reported multiple incidents from the previous summer. One incident said he and a group allegedly threatened mall security in Memphis. Another incident just days later alleges he beat up a minor and later flashed a gun at the 17-year-old teen.

In January, a van with Morant in it allegedly trained a laser on members of the Indiana Pacers organization, according to a report from The Athletic. Saturday morning's incident on Instagram Live was the latest distraction.

Morant issued an apology for his actions. The NBA is investigating the incident.

"It's a growth opportunity, it's a learning opportunity," said Taylor Jenkins. "We're definitely trying to understand where we can be better as an organization too."

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s IG Live video and the lack of clarity on when he’ll return and what he needs to do to rejoin the team pic.twitter.com/tmIIgpY8zU — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 6, 2023

Jenkins said that Morant is a "genuinely amazing person" with an amazing heart who has responsibilities not just to the Grizzlies, but the city of Memphis and that Morant will use this time to take accountability.

The head coach says there is no timetable for Morant's return, meaning he could miss more games than the initial two dictated by the Grizzlies on Saturday.