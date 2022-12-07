Grizzlies tie summer league points record in win over Nets

Five Grizzlies scored double-digit points on the way to a record-tying, 120-84 win.

LAS VEGAS — The Memphis Grizzlies Summer League squad was clicking on all cylinders Tuesday night on the way to a 120-84 win against the Brooklyn Nets in Las Vegas.

The 120 points ties a Las Vegas Summer League record set by the Denver Nuggets in 2007.

Five players scored in double figures in the win, including 31 points from Santi Aldama. Aldama also finished with nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Ziaire Williams summer league experiment showed flashes of success as well. As the primary ball handler, Williams was able to score in multiple ways, including in pick-and-roll situations and creating his own shot. He also got his teammates involved with eight assists and seven rebounds. Had he not been pulled early, he might have recorded the triple-double.

Rookie David Roddy had his best showing of Summer League. Roddy's impact was seen in his energy. He finished with 20 points.